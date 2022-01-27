Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in the opening game of Pakistan Super League 2022. The PSL 7 clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 27, 2022 (Thursday) as both the teams aim to kick off the season on a winning note. Meanwhile, fans searching for Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony on SonyLiv: Date, Time, Live Telecast of Pakistan Super League 2022 on Sony Six.

Multan Sultans are the defending champions and will be hoping to defend their title as they begin the season against Karachi Kings. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side won their maiden title last year in their third season in the competition. Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s team won the championship a year prior and will be hoping to get their hands on the trophy come the end of the season.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the National Stadium in Abu Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2022 (Thursday) and will begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2022 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).