New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian shooters for their outstanding performance at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship, saying their skill, determination and relentless spirit have truly made the nation proud.

"An incredible achievement! Congratulations to our shooters for their outstanding performance at the 15th @Asian_Shooting Championship," Modi said on X.

"They bring home 55 medals, including 21 Gold, along with 6 @Paris2024 quotas as well," he said.

Their skill, determination and relentless spirit have truly made the nation proud, the prime minister said.

In another post, Modi said India's wrestling prowess shines brighter with its best ever performance at the recently held U-23 World Wrestling Championships "as we secure outstanding 9 medals, of which 6 are won by our Nari Shakti".

"This remarkable performance of our upcoming wrestlers at the World Championships is a testament to our wrestlers' relentless perseverance and tenacity. Congrats to them and all the best for their upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said.

