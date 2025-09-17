New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75, wishes and messages poured in from across the country's sporting and business fraternity. Among those extending their greetings were RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka and Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik.

Goenka, who owns two famous Indian sports teams, Lucknow Super Giants and the iconic football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant, lauded the Prime Minister's vision and leadership.

"Prime Minister, heartiest birthday wishes to you. You have given the country and its citizens a new respect, a new prestige, a new direction, and a new honour. No amount of praise is enough for you. Your policies have been groundbreaking. Your vision is something we have never seen before in this country. All I can say is, long live Modi ji," Goenka said.

Deepa Malik, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, also extended her wishes, highlighting the impact of Modi's policies on her personal journey as an athlete.

"On his birthday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Narendra Modi ji. Your inclusive sports policies, your focus on women's empowerment, have resulted in a disabled woman like me taking up sports at the age of 40. Under your policies and governance, I am so empowered today that I have been able to give the country numerous medals through my sports and today, I represent my country abroad as an international board member," Malik said. (ANI)

