Munich, Jun 1 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain fans had to be held back by a line of police when trying to rush the field after the Champions League final.

What looked like thousands of supporters tried to get onto the field at Allianz Arena after PSG's 5-0 win against Inter Milan saw it lift the trophy for the first time.

Police lined up in front of the PSG end of the stadium at the final whistle but struggled to contain the fans for several minutes when they came down from the stands following the trophy presentation.

They did eventually manage to force them back into the stands, and PSG players had already headed back to the locker room, appearing to cut short celebrations in front of their supporters.

Players eventually made their way back to the field with the trophy after order was restored.

PSG fans dominated the occasion, drowning out Inter supporters, many of whom had left long before the final whistle after seeing their team blown away by the French champion.

Désiré Doué scored twice in the game and set up another goal for Achraf Hakimi. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu also scored as PSG recorded the biggest winning margin in a final in the competition's 70-year history. (AP)

