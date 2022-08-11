Dubai, Aug 11 (PTI) Former West Indies white ball captain Kieron Pollard, current captain Nicholas Pooran and superstar Dwayne Bravo have signed for the cash-rich International League T20 (ILT20), which will be run by majority of IPL franchises under the aegis of Emirates Cricket Board.

The ILT20's inaugural edition is expected to start in January, 2023.

"Having recently announced some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket today, the league bolsters their roster by adding more impressive names to their list of Marquee Players. Those joining this illustrious list include; Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Ollie Pope, Fazalhaq Farooqi," a media release stated.

Speaking on the latest list of players to join the League, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket's General Secretary said: "Our team continues to be impressed with the quality of talent that has committed to participating in the ILT20."

"We are very pleased to see the list of Marquee players grow in stature which is evident through our latest reveal, and we are encouraged to see exciting, emerging talent join such experienced names from world cricket," Usmani said.

The latest list of players also includes Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bas de Leede, Chris Benjamin and Bilal Khan.

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise owners include Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline.

