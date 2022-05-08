Lisbon, May 8 (AP) Porto won the Portuguese league after beating fierce rival Benfica here.

Porto needed only one point in Lisbon to wrap up the title in the second-to-last round, and it was able to add to its championship celebration with a victory at its top rival thanks to a late goal by Zaidu Sanusi on Saturday.

The Nigeria left back scored in stoppage time at the Stadium of Light to ensure Porto collected its 30th league title.

Sporting will finish second and Benfica third.

Benfica holds a record 37 league titles. Sporting, last season's champion, is third all time with 19.

It was coach Sérgio Conceição's third league trophy after he led Porto to the title in 2018 and 2020. (AP)

