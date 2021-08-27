Tokyo, Aug 27 (PTI) Indian powerlifter Sakina Khatun finished a creditable fifth in the women's 50kg category at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Friday.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist had the best effort of 93kg.

Also Read | US Open 2021: Tough Road Ahead for Novak Djokovic in Quest for Title at the Last Grand Slam of the Year.

China's Dandan Hu took home the gold with a best effort of 120kg, while Rehab Ahmed of Egypt, who also lifted 120kg, and Great Britain's Olivia Broome (107kg) took the silver and bronze respectively.

The 32-year-old Khatun lifted 90kg in her first attempt. She went for 93kg in her second attempt but failed. She managed to lift 93kg in her third try.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: CR7 Reportedly in Touch With Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola, Portugal Star Wants to Leave Juventus Immediately.

Khatun is the only Indian woman Paralympian to ever win a Commonwealth Games medal when she claimed bronze in 2014 in Glasgow. She is also a 2018 Para Asian Games silver medallist.

Powerlifting is open to athletes with an eligible physical impairment in their legs or hips, which would prohibit them from competing in able-bodied (standing) weightlifting.

There is only one sport class in powerlifting, but the athletes compete in different weight categories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)