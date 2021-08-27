Can this be the biggest transfer story just a few days before the transfer window shuts? So it is said, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus immediately and is constantly in touch with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League club has offered CR7 a contract for two years for around 30 million euros. Sky Sport also reported that Ronaldo has communicated his decision of leaving the club to the Juventus board. Pep Guardiola has been working quite closely with the Manchester City board to get the deal finalised. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: CR7 Reportedly Offered Two-Year Contract by Manchester City Following Harry Kane Failure.

The reports further suggest that Ronaldo will not be available for the next match of Juventus and has already emptied his locker. “It’s over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus,” the journalist told Sky Sport. This decision comes in after Harry Kane has decided to stay at Tottenham Hotspurs. Manchester City is yet to reach out to the Juventus board for the transfer. They need to pay a huge transfer fee to Bianconeri before signing CR7.

Prior to this, it was reported that PSG is keen on having Cristiano Ronaldo playing alongside Lionel Messi. In fact, Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani a relative of PSG owner had posted a picture of CR7 alongside Lionel Messi in a PSG shirt. Now this surely did not go down well with Juventus. Lapo Elkann, the brother of Juventus owner took to social media and slammed the act. For now, it would be interesting to see how the entire transfer saga pans out for CR7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).