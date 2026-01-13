Cairo [Egypt], January 13 (ANI): India's para badminton campaign begins its 2026 international season at the Egypt Para Badminton International 2026, running from January 13 to 18, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt-the first tournament of the year on the global para badminton circuit.

The Egypt Para Badminton International provides an important early-season opportunity for Indian shuttlers to regain match sharpness, assess form, and set the competitive tone for the year ahead.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did RCB Sign Vikas Singh A Delivery Boy for INR 5 Crore Ahead of IPL 2026? Here’s The Truth About Viral Video.

According to a release, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam will represent India at the tournament, competing in men's singles and men's doubles in their respective categories SL3 and SL4. With strong international participation expected, the event offers valuable exposure and competitive intensity at the start of the new season.

The tournament marks the beginning of a crucial year, 2026, as athletes focus on consistency, performance, and building momentum across the international calendar.

Also Read | 'Chota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's Young Lookalike Shares What the Star Told Rohit Sharma After Spotting Him (Watch Video).

Pramod Bhagat said that beginning the year with an international tournament is important for building rhythm and discipline, and stressed the need to take matches one at a time to set the right tone for the season ahead.

"Starting the year with an international tournament like Egypt is very important for building rhythm. The focus is on staying disciplined, trusting the preparation, and taking each match as it comes. It's about setting the right tone for the rest of the season, which I am preparing myself for," Pramod Bhagat said.

Sukant Kadam said the new season brings renewed motivation and goals for 2026, with early tournaments helping assess form and identify areas for improvement.

"This new season always brings fresh motivation and goals for 2026. Early tournaments are important to understand where we stand and to work on the areas that need improvement. My focus is on staying consistent and pushing our performance level higher," Sukant Kadam said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)