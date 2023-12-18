Marrakech (Morocco), Dec 18 (PTI) India's Pranavi Urs maintained the momentum as she carded a sprightly 4-under 68 in the second round for a tied fifth position at the Ladies European Tour's Final Qualifier on Monday.

Urs had also scored a 68 in the first round Al Maaden course and the Mysuru girl is now standing at 9-under after her effort at the Royal Golf De Marrakech course.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction Team Purse Balance: Here's How Much Money Each Team Can Spend During Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event in Dubai.

Singapore's Shannon Tan also fired a round of 68 to share the fifth place with Urs.

She is three shots behind Mexican Fernanda Lira who produced a round of 71 and leads the field at 12-under-par.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction Strategy: What Kind of Players Will Teams Bid for and Why?.

Lira had shot a women's course record of 62 on day one.

The players are playing two rounds each at the Par-72 course at Royal Golf Marrakech and Par-73 at Al Maaden course.

As Urs shot a bogey free 68 with two birdies on either side of the RGM layout, some of the other Indians also showed some improvement.

Neha Tripathi, who had a 3-over 75 at RGM improved to 6-under 67 at Al Maaden.

She is now 3-under at Tied-25.

Vani Kapoor (73-70) is now tied 37, Tvesa Malik (74-70) is tied 51, Amandeep Drall (75-70) is tied 63, Ridhima Dilawari (74-72) is tied 77, Avani Prashanth (76-71) is tied 85, Jasmine Shekar (75-74) is tied 105, Seher Atwal (77-74) is tied 119, Sneha Singh (83-72) is tied 141, Ananya Datar (80-79) is tied 148 and Durga Nittur (80-81) is tied 150.

After four rounds, the top 65 and ties will play the final round.

The top 20 and ties get a full card for 2024 and those finishing from 21st to 50th ties will get fewer starts.

Starting from the tenth, Urs birdied the 14th and the 16th and then added birdies on the first and second to be 4-under through 11 holes.

But she was not able to convert any more of the chances and parred the rest for a 68.

Neha opened with a birdie on the first, but gave it back on the second.

After a par, she birdied the fourth and then had five birdies in a row from sixth to tenth.

She again birdied in the 12th at which point she was 7-under through 12 holes.

Neha stumbled with bogeys on the 14th and the 17th but closed with a birdie on the 18th for a 67.

Vani had four birdies and one bogey in her 3-under 70 at the Al Maaden course.

Behind the leader, Lira, two players sit in a tie for second place with Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes and Nataliya Guseva both on 11-under-par.

Slovenia's Ana Belac sits in outright fourth place on the leaderboard on 10-under-par after shooting a round of two-under 70 at Royal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)