Tokyo [Japan], November 24 (ANI): India's Pranjali Prashant Dhumal clinched the 25m Pistol Women's gold, her second gold and third medal at the 25th Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo. Pranjali finished with a score of 34 in the finals, two more than Halyna Mosina of Ukraine, who won the silver. Jiwon Jeon won the bronze medal with a score of 30, who overcame India's Anuya Prasad in a shootout, who eventually finished fourth. Pranjali had earlier won the gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team along with Abhinav Deshwal, who also won the gold in the men's 25m pistol event.

Pranjali hit four out of her first five shots in the first series of the finals and maintained the lead until the end of the ninth series, where she was tied on 30 shots along with Mosina. In the tenth and final series, Pranjali hit four shots while Mosina could only score two, ensuring the Indian walked away with the gold medal.

Earlier in the qualification, the Indian shooter qualified for the finals, securing the top two spots, with Pranjali also breaking the World Deaf Qualification record and the Deaflympics record. She shot 573-14x, breaking her own world record set at the World Deaf Shooting Championships last year in Hannover. Anuya Prasad finished second with a score of 569-15x.

Indian shooters have won 16 medals at the Deaflympics, including seven gold, six silver, and three bronze. The shooting events will conclude tomorrow with the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's medals to be decided. (ANI)

