London [UK], November 24 (ANI): A hat-trick by Eberechi Eze helped Arsenal solidify their hold at the top spot in the Premier League standings with a 4-1 win over northern London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium.

On Sunday, Eze, who at one point was really close to joining Spurs before Arsenal signed him back in August this year, gave them three fiery reminder of what they missed out on. With this win, Arsenal is at the top of the table with nine wins, two draws and a loss, giving them 29 points.

Also Read | IND 13/0 in 7 Overs (Trail by 476) | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 3: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Eye Steady Start.

Leandro Trossard produced a brilliant strike in the 36th minute to give Arsenal the lead.

In the 41st minute, Eze fired one of his first goals into the bottom corner with some smart footwork. Five minutes later, he tripled the lead with another goal. He struck just 35 seconds after resumption of action following the first half, picking out the corner in style.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 3: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Spurs briefly produced a comeback as Richarlison beat David Raya with a 35 yard lob in the 55th minute, taking the scoreline to 3-1. But in the 76th minute, a brilliant curling effort from Eze that went past goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario completely sealed the game for the Gunners.

Eze became the fourth Arsenal player to score a hat-trick against Spurs, handing his side their fourth win in five previous matches.

Spurs sit in ninth spot with five wins, three draws, and four losses, giving them 18 points.

Speaking after the match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports, "I enjoyed every minute of it - the preparation since they came back from the international break, the energy that I felt, the hunger to play the game, the enthusiasm, the joy."

"And when you play in the manner we played and to win with the goals we scored against our rivals always makes it a special day."

"We want to impose ourselves in every department, but it starts with the intensity, with the duels, being very precise because the space is limited, there is a lot of aggression. They are a really good team and we have to earn it."

"From the beginning, we were really strong, really intense and we had to be patient. But we looked dominant, and scored two goals in the first half. In the second half, we maintained the consistency and even though there are things to improve, overall it was a great performance," he concluded.

Eze, the hat-trick hero, said to Sky Sports, "That was a good one. Enjoyable day. Happy to help the team and get the win. It is special. It is what I prayed for. I prayed for my hat-trick and I got it."

"All my family are here which makes it more special to do it in front of them," he concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)