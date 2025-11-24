The third Day of the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 has been in complete control of the Proteas. The visitors bundles Team India for a mere score of 201 runs. Marco Jansen starred with a six-wicket haul. Simon Harmer also grabbed three wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed a fighting 58 runs knock, while Washington Sundar impressed with his 48. Coming to bat in the second innings, South Africa scored 26 runs in 8 overs, before low light stopped play early. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram will continue to bat on Day 4.
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton have opened in the second innings for the Proteas. They are off to a good start. Together, The Proteas pulled nine runs in the first over against Jasprit Bumrah.
OUT! And fittingly, Marco Jansen has the final wicket to his name and ends with a six-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah went for the pull shot but managed to sky the ball to the fielder. South Africa have decided to bat again, and will not enforce follow-on.
OUT! And that's a five-wicket haul for Marco Jansen. Kuldeep Yadav's resistance comes to an end after 134 balls, the most the bowlers have faced in a Test innings. The ball took off from the fifth-stump line to catch the outside edge, and ended straight into the second slip's hand. Kuldeep Yadav c Markram b Marco Jansen 19(134)
OUT! Just on the brink of a sixth half-century, Washington Sundar gives his wicket away. Sundar wanted to play the forward defence, but the ball turns, takes the outside edge, and lands safely in the hands of the first slip. Simon Harmer is elated, getting his third wicket, that too, at a crucial juncture.
This has been defiance from India's late-order, with both Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav playing out over 200 balls, which includes the latter facing over 100 deliveries. Meanwhile, Sundar is nearing his sixth Test fifty.
Back for the final session of Day 3, with India still looking to avoid follow-on. The stand between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav have been nothing short of iconic, with both adding 54 off 153 deliveries. India lost 6 wickets for just 27 runs, going from 95 for 1 to 122 for 7.
This has been a defiant knock from Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, with the pair adding 50 off 138 deliveries, and helping near the 200-run mark, ensuring India don't get all-out before lunch on Day 3, still trailing by 317 runs. South Africa will feel frustrated not being able to pick the tailenders' wicket.
South Africa are clearly in control of the contest, with India still looking to overcome the follow-on target. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav have managed to ensure India gets past the 150-run mark, which looked improbable with wickets falling like ninepins.
Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav have managed to stop the bleeding for India, adding 20-odd runs for the eighth wicket, and helping the homeside cross the 150-run mark. Sundar has played his shots, while Yadav is dead-batting everything in the middle.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: South Africa ended Day 2 of the ongoing India vs South Africa Test at Guwahati on Sunday in a commanding position. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. After posting 489 in the first innings, thanks to a maiden century from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and a hard-hitting 93 from pace bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen.
Muthusamy reached his century off 192 balls, becoming the third South African to score a Test hundred from No. 7 or lower against India, while Jansen brought up his fifty in 53 deliveries as the duo added an unbeaten 94-run stand, deflating Indian bowlers.
South Africa bowled 6.1 overs with India at 9-0 before stumps were called due to deteriorating light at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (unbeaten 7) and KL Rahul (unbeaten 2) at the crease.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep
South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder