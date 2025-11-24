India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: South Africa ended Day 2 of the ongoing India vs South Africa Test at Guwahati on Sunday in a commanding position. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. After posting 489 in the first innings, thanks to a maiden century from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and a hard-hitting 93 from pace bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen.

Muthusamy reached his century off 192 balls, becoming the third South African to score a Test hundred from No. 7 or lower against India, while Jansen brought up his fifty in 53 deliveries as the duo added an unbeaten 94-run stand, deflating Indian bowlers.

South Africa bowled 6.1 overs with India at 9-0 before stumps were called due to deteriorating light at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (unbeaten 7) and KL Rahul (unbeaten 2) at the crease.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder