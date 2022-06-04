London [UK], June 4 (ANI): Aston Villa on Saturday announced the signing of Robin Olsen for an undisclosed fee.

The Swedish goalkeeper joins from AS Roma on a permanent deal having spent the second half of last season on loan at the Villa Park.

Also Read | India vs Poland FIH Hockey5s 2022 Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel and Telecast Details for IND vs POL Women's Hockey Match.

The experienced international, capped over 50 times by his country, has represented clubs in Sweden, Greece, Denmark, and Italy across his career and has previously played Premier League football with Everton.

Olsen made his Villa debut on the final day of last season at Manchester City. He was assaulted during a pitch invasion after the final whistle at Etihad Stadium after City secured the Premier League title.

Also Read | Temba Bavuma Says In-Form IPL Hero David Miller Gives Them Lot of Confidence Against India.

Villa have moved swiftly to secure signings for the next season after finishing 14th in the 2021-22 campaign. This is the fourth signing for Aston Villa this summer after Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Boubacar Kamara (Marseille), Diego Carlos (Sevilla), and Robin Olsen (Roma).

Last month, Aston Villa also announced the signing of Boubacar Kamara on a five-year contract. The 22-year-old midfielder, who has just won his first call-up to the France national team after a fantastic season at Olympique Marseille, will join Villa following the expiry of his contract with the French club.

Kamara came through the youth ranks at Marseille, going on to rack up well over a century of appearances for the first team, which made him one of the most in-demand young players in European football.

He played a key role in this season's Ligue 1 campaign for Marseille when they were runners-up and in a successful run to the Europa League semi-finals.

While Aston Villa announced the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee on May 11. The Brazilian playmaker has signed a contract until 2026.

After initially signing on loan from the Catalan giants in January, Coutinho made an immediate impact at Villa Park with some outstanding performances. He has scored four goals and contributed three assists to date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)