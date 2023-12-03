London [UK], December 3 (ANI): A sole strike from Anthony Gordon in the second half gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James Park on Saturday night.

The energy and intent shown by the Eddie Howe-managed side at St James' Park was in contrast to the dismal display of the visitors.

Also Read | Indian Team Succumb to 2-3 Loss Against Belgium in FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023.

Newcastle was extremely dominant in the first half and put goalkeeper Andre Onana under pressure, who was already under fire for a poor performance against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

By saving a shot by Miguel Almiron, Onana was able to take some pressure off himself. This was, however, the starting point of many opportunities that Newcastle would earn. Near the end of the first half, Kieran Trippier was extremely close to getting the lead for Newcastle, but his shot hit the goalpost.

Also Read | PCB Removes Spot-Fixing Accused Salman Butt As Consultant to Pakistan's Chief Selector.

Trippier had a defensive duel with Alejandro Garnacho and provided an assist to Gordon, who wasted no time in converting this low cross into a goal in the 55th minute.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial tried to shift the momentum to Manchester United and later a shot by Antony was deflected into the net by Harry Maguire, who stood in an offside position, unfortunately.

Newcastle won the match, moving to fifth with eight wins, two draws, four losses and 26 points in 14 matches. Manchester sunk to the seventh spot with eight wins and six losses in 14 matches, having a total of 24 points.

Anthony Gordon's goal gave Newcastle a deserved 1-0 win against Manchester United as they moved above their opponents in the Premier League table.

In the other match, Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

After scoring six past RC Lens in their UEFA Champions League game, which included five first-half goals, the Gunners were once again quick to launch an attack, scoring two goals in the opening 13 minutes.

Bukayo Saka made a run inside the box and played the ball to Gabriel Jesus on the right wing. Takerhiro Tomiyasu gave Saka the ball inside the box and he burst past Craig Dawson and slammed the ball past goalkeeper Jose Sa in the 6th minute.

Martin Odegaard doubled the lead for Arsenal, scoring in the 13th minute after Oleksandr Zinchenko played some skilful one-two with Gabriel and cut the ball back to Martin, who wasted no time in putting it inside the nets.

At the end of halftime, Arsenal was leading 2-0. Arsenal was denied some goals, including from stars like Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, due to some skilled goalkeeping. The Wolves on the other hand, barely got a chance to score.

Though Wolves looked better in the second half, Arsenal continued to dominate the game and kept the ball away from their opponents. But the Gunners' inability to get the match-sealing third goal bit them back in the 86th minute, as Matheus Cunha scored a goal in the 86th minute to open the goal tally for the Wolves and put plenty of tension on the faces of opponents and their fans alike.

Arsenal is at the top of the table with 33 points, with 10 wins, three draws and a loss in 14 matches. The Wolves are in 13th place with four wins, three draws and seven losses in 14 matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)