London [UK], January 17 (ANI): Liverpool kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

Fabinho broke the deadlock one minute before half-time for Jurgen Klopp's team, heading in a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner at the back post. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled their advantage on 69 minutes, heading in a pinpoint Andrew Robertson cross from close range.

Takumi Minamino put the result beyond doubt 13 minutes from time, celebrating his 27th birthday with a tap-in after unselfish play from Roberto Firmino. The result moves Liverpool up to second place on 45 points, two above third-placed Chelsea and 11 points behind City.

At London Stadium, Jack Harrison scored his first hat-trick in professional football as Leeds United earned a thrilling 3-2 win over West Ham United.

The victory puts Leeds on 22 points, moving above Everton into 15th in the table. West Ham stay two points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have two matches in hand. (ANI)

