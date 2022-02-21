Leeds [UK], February 21 (ANI): Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoring sheet as Manchester United defeated Leeds United in the ongoing Premier League season.

The Red Devils outclassed Leeds 4-2 to move to the fourth spot in Premier League standings with 46 points from 26 games.

For United, apart from Maguire and Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga also registered goals.

On the other hand, Rodrigo Moreno and Raphinha scored goals for Leeds United.

In another match, Wolves defeated Leicester City 2-1 to move to the seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

United will next square off against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League's round of 16 fixture. (ANI)

