India remain perfect under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as they defeated West Indies in the 3rd T20I game of the three-match series in Kolkata. The Men in Blue dominated the visitors in all departments and registered a 17 run win to win the series 3-0 and record another whitewash over the Caribbean outfit, who now have lost the most games in T20I history. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022. IND vs WI 3rd T20I Update: India Beat West Indies To Complete Clean Sweep.

After being asked to bat first, India were off to a poor start as they lost four wickets fairly early. But a quick-fire 91 run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer with the former scoring a half-century saw the hosts post a mammoth score on the board. In reply, West Indies didn’t look up to the mark and suffered another away defeat in T20Is.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights

# With this win, India became the No.1 ranked T20I team

# India have won their last four T20I series

# West Indies (83) have now lost the most T20I games

# West Indies have lost 13 of their last 14 T20I matches

# Avesh Khan makes T20I debut for India

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his 4th T20I Fifty

# Nicholas Pooran registered 8th T20 Fifty

# Nicholas Pooran became the second player to register three consecutive fifties against India in T20Is

With the series concluded, both teams will turn their attention towards their next assignments. India host Sri Lanka for a T20I and Test series beginning next week. Meanwhile, West Indies will host England for a Test series before traveling to the Netherlands for ODI matches.

