Manchester [UK], February 3 (ANI): Manchester United defeated Southampton 9-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday to equal the record for registering the biggest win in Premier League history.

With this win, United consolidated its position at the second spot in Premier League standings and the side is now tied with top-placed Manchester City. Both teams now have 44 points.

As a result of this comprehensive 9-0 win, United equalled the feat for largest margin of victory in the Premier League. United had earlier set the record in 1995 by registering a 9-0 win over Ipswich Town. Leicester City then also equalled the record in October 2019 after beating Southampton by the same margin.

Southampton got off to the worst possible start as Alexandre Jankewitz was shown a straight red card for a nasty challenge on Scott McTominay.

In the first half, United went on to register four goals as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, a Jan Bednarek own goal and Edinson Cavani got among the goal scoring charts.

United did not let the momentum drop in the second half as the final 45 minutes saw five more goals being scored to hand the side a marvellous victory.

Anthony Martial registered two goals, while McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James scored one goal each.

Manchester United will next take on Everton in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. (ANI)

