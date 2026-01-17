Stretford [UK], January 17 (ANI): Manchester United thrashed arch-rivals Manchester City 2-0 in the high-voltage English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season match at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Michael Carrick's second stint in charge of Manchester United got off to a dream start. Previously, Carrick served as the Red Devils' manager for three games in 2021.

With this victory, the Red Devils climbed into the top five while City remained six points behind table-toppers Arsenal. During the third minute, Manchester United's Harry Maguire almost scored a goal, but his header hit the crossbar.

City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also had to save Patrick Dorgu's attempt from a tight angle, while Amad was denied by the offside flag when he stroked home at the end of another fluid counter-attack. The deadlock remained 0-0, with both teams playing at a high intensity in the first half.

However, the Red Devils did not let their intensity drop after the interval, and Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for his side shortly after the hour mark.

Man Utd doubled their lead when Patrick Dorgu scored a stunning goal during the 76th minute. Man Utd almost scored their third when Mason Mount was called offside. City tried their best in the closing minutes but couldn't match the intensity of their arch-rivals, losing the much-hyped Manchester Derby.

The win has lifted Manchester United's position in the Premier League points table ahead of Saturday's other fixtures, while Manchester City remain six points behind leaders Arsenal, having played an additional game. (ANI)

