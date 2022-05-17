London [UK], May 17 (ANI): Arsenal's hopes of leapfrogging Tottenham Hotspur and returning to the top four on the Premier League table were dealt a huge blow as they lost 2-0 at Newcastle United.

Newcastle had the best chance of the first half on 36 minutes with Allan Saint-Maximin's arrowed low shot, which Aaron Ramsdale did well to save.

The Magpies took the lead after 55 minutes when Joelinton broke down the left and delivered a low cross that forced an own goal from a sliding Ben White.

Callum Wilson went close on three occasions to doubling the lead, narrowly missing out on a wonder goal as a long-range volley dropped inches wide.

Instead, it was Bruno Guimaraes who scored the deserved second goal in the 85th minute, following up when Wilson was denied by Ramsdale.

Back-to-back defeats leave Arsenal in the fifth spot on 66 points, two behind Spurs, with one match remaining each. Newcastle's second Premier League win in 19 matches against the Gunners takes them to 12th with 46 points. (ANI)

