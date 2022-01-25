New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The floor will be open for numerous talented volleyball players to showcase their skills as the Prime Volleyball League is gearing up to begin on February 5 in Hyderabad.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium which will see the home team of Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on the mighty Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening fixture. The tournament will consist of a total of 24 matches spread over a course of 23 days.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Each of the seven franchises - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts - will play a single round-robin before the top four teams in the league stage qualify for the semi-finals.

The final of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League will be played on February 27.

Also Read | Karachi Kings Squad in PSL 2022: Team Profile, Schedule of KK in Pakistan Super League T20 Season 7.

Speaking about the tournament schedule, Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League in an official release said, "We are absolutely thrilled to announce the schedule of the first season of Prime Volleyball League. We have been eagerly waiting to finalize the fixtures and now we are completely prepared to set the ball rolling in the tournament."

"We are certain that the competition is going to be a fantastic one and I would like to wish all the players the very best of luck. I would especially like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners who have come on board to promote the sport of Volleyball, we collectively believe this tournament will act as a great platform to build a richer Volleyball talent pool for India," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)