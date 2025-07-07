New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Monday confirmed that India opener Prithvi Shaw will represent Maharashtra in domestic cricket from the 2025-26 season.

Last month, Shaw requested a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai to switch teams, which was issued to him by the board in late June. The MCA President, Rohit Pawar, believes Shaw's inclusion will add "tremendous strength" to the "talented" squad while assuring that the board "firmly" stands behind their new star.

"We are delighted to welcome a player of Prithvi Shaw's calibre to the Maharashtra team. His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani," Pawar said in a press release by the MCA.

"Shaw's international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the MCA Apex Council and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for supporting this decision. Maharashtra Cricket Association stands firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey, and we wish him the very best for the seasons ahead," he added.

Shaw believes that moving from Mumbai to Maharashtra at this stage of his career will help him grow as a cricketer. He believes that being a part of the new setup will have a "positive impact" on his cricketing journey.

"At this stage of my career. I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years. I am confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer," Shaw said.

The 25-year-old boasts 4556 runs in 58 first-class appearances at an average of 46.02. Last season, he was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad due to fitness concerns and disciplinary issues. He made his last appearance for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final in December 2024.

"I'm happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team," he added.

Shaw has mustered up 3,399 runs at 55.72 and a strike rate of 125.74 in 65 List-A appearances. In 117 T20s, Shaw has struck 2,902 runs at 25.01 while maintaining a strike rate of 25.01.

As Shaw begins his new stint at Maharashtra, he is likely to be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad and will look to add firepower to their batting setup. In the last Ranji Trophy season, Maharashtra could conjure just two wins out of seven games and packed up their bags in the group stage. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Maharashtra crashed out of the tournament in the first round with a 3-3 record.

However, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra found their lost mojo, topped the group and flourished with strong performances before falling short in the semi-final against Vidarbha. (ANI)

