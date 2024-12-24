Mumbai, December 24: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to create history by taking the electrifying sport of kabaddi to Australia with the highly anticipated PKL Melbourne Raid. The event will be held at the iconic John Cain Arena on Saturday, a day before the mega final of PKL 11. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to create history by taking the electrifying sport of kabaddi to Australia with the highly anticipated PKL Melbourne Raid. The event will be held at the iconic John Cain Arena on Saturday, December 28, 2024, a day before the mega-final of PKL 11. PKL 2024: Defending Champions Puneri Paltan Close Their Pro Kabaddi League Campaign With Comprehensive Win Against Tamil Thalaivas.

According to a release from PKL, this landmark event promises to be an exhilarating evening of top-tier Kabaddi action with four formidable squads taking part in the competition. PKL All-Star Mavericks, PKL All-Star Masters and Pro Kabaddi All-Stars will be the three teams comprising the best Indian Kabaddi talent from the PKL, alongside a star-studded Australian contingent named the Aussie Raiders, as they battle for supremacy in this one-of-a-kind showcase event.

The PKL Melbourne Raid signifies the growing global appeal of Kabaddi, bringing the spirit and intensity of this traditional sport to the Australian audience. PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi KC Confirm Second Place on Pro Kabaddi League Points Table After 14-Point Victory Over Gujarat Giants in Record-Breaking Performance.

With the likes of Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal, Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar and other legendary players taking part, the fans can look forward to an electrifying encounter that transcends borders. PKL, League Commissioner, Anupam Goswami said that PKL Melbourne Raid signifies kabaddi's growing global appeal.

"We are thrilled to be invited by Visit Victoria for a PKL demonstration in Melbourne, one of the world's foremost sporting destination cities. The PKL Melbourne Raid signifies kabaddi's growing global appeal, bringing together legends as well as current stars. Coming at the apex phase of the ongoing PKL Season 11, this is a great opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our League, as well as the energy of kabaddi as a truly world-class sport," Anupam was quoted in a release from PKL as saying.

PKL All Star Mavericks: Ajay Thakur (Raider/Captain), Deepak Hooda (Raider), Aadesh (Raider), Rakesh (Raider), Pardeep Narwal (Raider), Nitin Rawal (Left Corner + Raider), Aditya Powar (Left Corner), Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner), Mayur Kadam (Right Cover), Priyank Chandel (Left Cover), Nitin (Left Corner), Sachin (Raider). Coach: E. Bhaskaran.

PKL All Star Masters: Rakesh Kumar (Raider/Captain), Anup Kumar (Raider), Sukesh Hegde (Raider), Jai Bhagwan (Raider), Maninder Singh (Raider), Jeeva Kumar (Left Cover), Sandeep Narwal (Right Cover), Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner), Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner), Mohit (Right Cover), Ran Singh (Right/Left Corner), Nitesh (Left Corner). Coach: B.C. Ramesh.

Pro Kabaddi All Stars: Anup Kumar (Raider/Captain), Rakesh Kumar (Raider), Sukesh Hegde (Raider), Jai Bhagwan (Raider), Maninder Singh (Raider), Jeeva Kumar (Left Cover), Sandeep Narwal (Right Cover), Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner), Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner), Mohit (Right Cover), Nitesh (Left Corner). Coach: E. Bhaskaran.

Aussie Raiders: Josh Kennedy (Left In/Raider/Captain), Marc Murphy (Corner/Raider), Dan Hannebery (Left Corner), Brett Deledio (Raider), Ben Nugent (Centre/Raider), Billy Gowers (Left Corner/Raider), Michael Hibberd (Left Corner), Trent McKenzie (Right In), Dyson Heppell (Raider/Left Corner), Liam Shiels (Right Corner/Raider). Coach: Campbell Brown.

