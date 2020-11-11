Karachi [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell has been named as the replacement for New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan in the Karachi Kings squad for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

McCleneghan is unavailable due to isolation restrictions New Zealand enforced keeping in mind the coronavirus crisis.

"The left-armer replaces New Zealand's Mitchell McCleneghan who is unavailable due to isolation restrictions in New Zealand enforced by Covid-19," said PSL in an official statement

Earlier, Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah and James Vince were tested positive for coronavirus in their pre-departure tests and were ruled out of the showpiece event.

Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor and England's Joe Denly were named as the replacement for Vince and Mahmudullah in the Multan Sultans squad.

The fifth edition of PSL had commenced in Karachi on February 20 before the coronavirus halted the megaevent on March 17.

The remaining four matches (playoff) of the tournament will now be played in Karachi on November 14, 15, and 17. (ANI)

