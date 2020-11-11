Barcelona just took a sly jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo as they retweeted a record by one of the famous football websites. The record spoke about the free kicks by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 10 seasons in Europe’s top five leagues. Messi has 33 free kicks as opposed to Ronaldo who has 31. Not only did Barcelona retweet the record on their social media account but also had an interesting caption to it. “Ratioed by Messi,” read the comment on the retweet. Now, this surely did not go down well with CR7 fans and here sparked a debate between who between the two is better. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi To Play Together for Manchester City? Andy Townsend Urges Man City to Transfer CR7 From Juventus.

Stats were thrown in from the fans of both sides as netizens debated about the real GOAT. Most CR7 fans reminded the Catalan Giants about the number of Champions League wins that Ronaldo had in the last 10 seasons. A few of them also remained about the Catalan’s worst defeat of 8-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2019-20. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Barca and the reactions below:

Ratioed by Messi https://t.co/SOgKxKfhib — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 10, 2020

Reactions:

such an embarrassingly small club — Jay ☄️ (@Jay_RMA) November 10, 2020

Nasty!

Lol imagine losing 6-2, 5-0, 5-1, 4-0 to a small club — barca__10hd (@letsroll126) November 11, 2020

Champions League:

Ronaldo 34 years = 5 Champions League Barcelona 120 years = 5 Champions League Oops..Iam sorry for make u remember — TIGER (@fares_tiger_7) November 10, 2020

Last one

This is not the first time that Barcelona has trolled Juventus. They had labelled Lionel Messi as the real GOAT after Juventus lost to Barcelona in the Champions League 2020-21 by 2-0. Ronaldo was not a part of the team he was down with COVID-19. Juventus had a befitting reply to the tweet by Barcelona.

