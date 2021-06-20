Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 20 (ANI): Islamabad United overcame a late hiccup to defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets in the dress rehearsal for Monday's qualifier in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans lost 10 wickets for 56 runs as they were sent tumbling out for 149 in 20 overs after being 93 for no loss in the 10th over.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr, whose opening over cost him 18 runs, came back strongly to finish with career-best figures of 4-0-31-4, including three wickets in his final over.

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and Australia's wrist spinner Fawad Ahmed bagged two apiece, conceding 24 and 25 runs respectively.

For Multan Sultans, Shan Masood scored 59 from 37 balls with six fours and three sixes, while Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with a 24-ball 26 and Johnson Charles contributed a 16-ball 19.

In turn, Islamabad United achieved victory with two balls and four wickets to spare after they required four runs off the last over. Shadab Khan top scored with 35, while Hussain Talat (34), Muhammad Akhlaq (26) and Asif Ali (25) were the other notable run-getters.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir equally shared four wickets between them, conceding 21 and 22 runs, respectively.

With this win, Islamabad United finished at the top of the table with 16 points, followed by Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, who all ended with up on 10 points apiece. Lahore Qalandars with 10 points and Quetta Gladiators with four points were eliminated from the tournament.

Multan Sultans' superior net run-rate over Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings means the Southern Punjab side will take on Islamabad United in Monday's Qualifier.

The first Eliminator between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will follow the Qualifier. The second Eliminator between the loser of the Qualifier and the winner of the first Eliminator will be played on Tuesday.

After 30 league matches, Karachi Kings' Babar Azam leads the batting chart with 501 runs, followed by Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan (470), Sarfaraz Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators (321), Sharjeel Khan of Karachi Kings (312) and Multan Sultans' Sohaib Maqsood (304).

Shahnawaz Dahani of Multan Sultans is the most successful bowler with 20 wickets, followed Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi (16), Peshawar Zalmi's Wahab Riaz (14) and Lahore Qalandars' James Faulkner (13). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)