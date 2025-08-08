Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8 (ANI): Hockey Punjab has been crowned the champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025, having won the final of Division 'A' against Hockey Jharkhand 4-3.

The first match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh start strong, taking a two-goal lead in the first half. However, they were outwitted by Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the final two quarters, as Ali Shahrukh (42', 47', 51') scored a hat-trick, supported by Mohd Atif Raynee (40') and Prahalad Rajbhar (55'), who each scored a goal, leading their team to a 5-3 victory. The goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh were scored by Aashir Aadil Khan (13'), Karan Gautam (20'), and Meezan Ur Rehman (58').

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Shows Significant Signs of Achieving Full Fitness, India T20I Captain Grinds Hard in Nets at BCCI’S CoE.

The next match between Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Punjab was a closely contested final, with both teams fighting till the final whistle. Hockey Jharkhand started the second quarter strongly, scoring two back-to-back goals through Ashish Tani Purti (21') and Anish Dungdung (24').

However, Hockey Punjab quickly equalised with Akshit Salaria (29') and Varinder Singh (30') scoring in quick succession. Jharkhand's Sukhu Guria (42') attempted to swing the game in his team's favour, but a brace by Punjab's Mandeep Singh (45', 53') sealed the deal for Hockey Punjab, crowning them champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Trade Window: Ravi Ashwin Likely To Part Ways With Chennai Super Kings, Says Report.

Earlier in the tournament, Hockey Punjab defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey, 4-3 in the semi-final. Sukhdev Singh (51', 52') shone with a late brace, after Mandeep Singh (19') and Varinder Singh (28') scored in the first half. Harsh Pratap Singh (9'), Ali Shahrukh (21'), and Captain Ketan Kushwaha (28') were the scorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the second semi-final, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 3-1. Though Love (21') gave Madhya Pradesh the lead, Jharkhand bounced back with goals from Soreng Sumray (29'), Ashish Tani Purti (44') and Jaysan Kandulna (56') to surge into the finals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)