Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 15 (ANI): In one of the most astonishing feats in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a remarkable 16-run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring thriller at Mullanpur in the IPL 2025 season. The match will be remembered for PBKS successfully defending the lowest total ever in the league's history -- 111 runs.

After being bundled out for just 111 in 15.3 overs, the odds were heavily stacked against Punjab. However, their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen, turned the game as KKR were skittled out for just 95 in 15.1 overs. The previous lowest total defended in IPL was 116/9 by Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings back in 2009 at Durban.

Also Read | Lowest Totals Defended in IPL: A Look at List of Low Scores Successfully Defended By Teams in Indian Premier League.

KKR's chase started on a disastrous note, losing both openers with just 7 runs on the board. Quinton de Kock managed 2, while Sunil Narine fell for 5. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi tried to steady the ship with a 55-run partnership, but Chahal broke through by dismissing Rahane for 17.

Raghuvanshi looked promising with his knock of 37 off 28 deliveries, but once he fell to Chahal, the collapse began. Glenn Maxwell removed Venkatesh Iyer for 7, while Chahal returned to get Rinku Singh stumped for 2. On the very next ball, Chahal dismissed Ramandeep Singh for a golden duck, tilting the game in Punjab's favour.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma To Have Stand at Wankhede Stadium Named After Him; MCA Makes Big Decision at 86th Annual General Meeting.

KKR's lower order offered little resistance. Harshit Rana, who had earlier impressed with the ball, was bowled with the team reeling at 79/8. Vaibhav Arora was set up brilliantly by Arshdeep Singh and dismissed for a duck. Andre Russell tried to counter-attack, smashing 17 off 11, but was the last man to fall, bowled by Jansen.

Every Punjab bowler contributed to the remarkable win. Chahal starred with figures of 4/28, while Jansen bagged 3/17. Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Maxwell chipped in with one wicket each.

This stunning result not only handed Punjab Kings a morale-boosting win but also etched their name in IPL folklore. .

Earlier, PBKS won the toss and opted to bat first. Priyansh Arya (22 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (30 in 15 balls, with two fours and three sixes) delivered a fiery start to PBKS with a 39-run stand. However, a powerplay spell by Harshit Rana (3/25) and some fantastic fielding from Ramandeep Singh pushed them to 54/4 at the end of the powerplay. Narine (2/14) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/21) dominated the later stages of the innings, not letting PBKS batters settle, bundling them out for 111 in 15.3 overs.

PBKS are at the fourth spot, with four wins and two losses, with eight points. KKR are at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points.

Brief score: Punjab Kings 111 in 15.3 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 30, Priyansh Arya 22; Harshit Rana 3/25) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders 95 in 15.1 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 37, Andre Russell 17; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/28)(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)