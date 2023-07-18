New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Former badminton world champion and current world number 17, PV Sindhu, announced that former Malaysian shuttler Muhammad Hafiz Hashim will be her new coach.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, parted ways with her former coach, South Korea’s Park Tae-Sang, in February 2023.

The Indian shuttler had been training on and off with Hafiz Hashim at Hyderabad’s Suchitra Badminton Academy (SBA). But now she has announced him officially as her coach on Tuesday.

Sindhu's current ranking is her worst ranking in a decade.

Sindhu took to Twitter to announce Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as her new coach.

"HERE WE GO!! In typical Fabrizio style, I am thrilled to announce Hafiz Hashim as my new coach!! After a long, drawn-out process, I am ecstatic to declare that I have chosen the incredible Hafiz Hashim as my coach. Hafiz possesses all the traits I was seeking in a coach, including the height, speed, and an attacking instinct. As a former all England champion in 2003, he sure has the pedigree as well. Having coach Sidek as his old coach, just add this aura to him. I extend a warm welcome aboard, Coach Hashim. Buckle up folks, it’s going to be a hell of journey with captain Hafiz at the helm," Sindhu wrote.

Sindhu, a former world No 2, has 49,480 points in 14 competitions after suffering a stress fracture on her ankle during her title-winning run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In the women's singles badminton rankings, PV Sindhu last fell outside the top 14 players in April 2013. In April 2017, the former world champion attained her career-high position of No 2 in the world.

The double Olympic medallist Sindhu, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, has been battling with her form this season after returning from a protracted injury layoff.

This year, PV Sindhu made a comeback and competed in the Malaysian Open and Indian Open, although she was eliminated in the first round of each competition. (ANI)

