Manchester [UK], July 27 (ANI): Manchester United's centre-back Victor Lindelof believes that the side is back among the big guns after wrapping up a Premier League top-four finish.

However, the defender also admitted that the time has now come for the side to start winning trophies.

His remark comes United defeated Leicester City 2-0 in their final Premier League game to seal a Champions League spot.

"When you play for this club, you should always play in the Champions League as a minimum. Now we're back and it's time for us to start winning trophies as well because we have to do that," the official website of Manchester United quoted Lindelof as saying.

"We have one trophy left to win this season and that should always be the mentality, to win trophies. Our goal was to be back in the Champions League and now we have another one: to win the Europa League," he added.

Along with Manchester United, Chelsea also managed to seal a Champions League berth on Sunday.

Manchester United would now be seen in action in the Europa League against LASK on August 5.

United leads that contest 5-0 on aggregate and the side looks set to qualify for the quarter-finals.

"It's a trophy to win and this club should always be aiming for trophies. It's a great opportunity for us and to secure the Champions League spot today, it makes the players a little bit calmer," Lindelof said.

"We go to Germany - after the game against LASK at home - and if we win, we can travel to Germany and I'm really looking forward to it," he added.

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League 2019-20 standings with 66 points from 38 matches. (ANI)

