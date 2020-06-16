Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | Quique Setien Reveals Why Messi is 'best Player in the World'

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 09:04 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Quique Setien Reveals Why Messi is 'best Player in the World'

Leeds [UK], June 16 (ANI): Barcelona manager Quique Setien hailed "best player in the world" Lionel Messi saying that the Argentine's contribution to the team is not limited to just scoring goals.

La Liga returned to action after a long hiatus and during Barcelona's first game after the resumption, Messi struck a brilliant goal, helping his side clinch a 4-0 win against Mallorca.

Also Read | This Day That Year: When Team India Defeated Pakistan During ICC CWC 2019 by 89 Runs DLS Method (Watch Video).

Moreover, the 32-year-old needs just two more goals to reach a combined 700 for club and country.

"Leo is fine. You don't only have to assess the goals he scored, but also the rest of his contributions, like assisting. That gives us a lot of points," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Birthday Special: Major Career Achievements of the Current Liverpool Manager.

"It's an astronomical number. I think he's reached 700 goals and that's why he's the best player in the world," he added.

Barcelona currently top the La Liga table with 61 points, two points ahead of the second-placed club Real Madrid.

Barcelona will next compete against Leganes on June 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
club Real Madrid La Liga Leeds manager nMoreover United Kingdom
You might also like
Luis Suarez: Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Casts Doubt Over Uruguayan Striker’s Fitness to Start Against Leganes in La Liga 2019–20
Football

Luis Suarez: Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Casts Doubt Over Uruguayan Striker’s Fitness to Start Against Leganes in La Liga 2019–20
Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See List)
Football

Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See List)
RB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Granada Football Match
Football

RB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Granada Football Match
LET vs SEV Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Levante vs Sevilla Football Match
Football

LET vs SEV Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Levante vs Sevilla Football Match
Eden Hazard Injury Update: Belgian Forward Gives Fans Injury Scare After Sitting With Ice Strapped on Right Ankle During Real Madrid’s 3–1 Win Against Eibar
Football

Eden Hazard Injury Update: Belgian Forward Gives Fans Injury Scare After Sitting With Ice Strapped on Right Ankle During Real Madrid’s 3–1 Win Against Eibar
Zinedine Zidane Completes Huge Milestone As Real Madrid Manager, Joins Exclusive Club of Coaches With 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Eibar
Football

Zinedine Zidane Completes Huge Milestone As Real Madrid Manager, Joins Exclusive Club of Coaches With 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Eibar
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement