Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) The first-ever racing action of the LGB Formula 4 of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship at the brand new Hyderabad Street Circuit was an eventful one with multiple red flags, giving a thrilling experience to the viewers.

Originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, all the three races of LGB Formula 4 had to be rescheduled to Sunday owing to logistical difficulties faced by the organisers of Indian Racing League (IRL).

Unfortunately, the IRL races were cancelled owing to technical issues.

In a scintillating start to the third round of the championship, Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don Racing) and Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) quickly dispensed with pole sitter Tijil Rao and fought tooth and nail for the first three laps when the drama unfolded and red flag was brought out due to the failure of championship leader, Ashwin Dutta's car.

The restart didn't last long either with Mira Erda crashing and bringing out the red flag again.

In the second restart, Saran Vikram Tmars (Mars Racing) made the most of it, pulling into the lead. With eight laps to go, another retirement brought out the yellow flags, followed by the safety car.

The organisers then decided to bring out the red flag again. So it was back to the grid for the cars remaining in the race for the last three laps.

Saran got off to a good start but coming into the most crucial right hand turn at this track, he made a little mistake and slid away from the apex.

Raghul seized the opportunity and took the lead. By the end of the lap, Vishwas Vijayaraj slipped past into the lead and Saran got back ahead of Raghul.

Vishwas held off the challenge by closely placed Saran and Raghul, taking his Ahura Racing car to the top spot.

However, Viswas was unfortunately relegated to second position following a post-race penalty, enabling Raghul to win the Race 1.

Saran was disqualified by the stewards post-race, promoting Diljith TS to third.

