The 22nd FIFA World Cup began on November 20 in Qatar with Qatar vs Ecuador as the first FIFA 2022 match. The FIFA 2022 Opening Ceremony and the first match were played at Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. The football world cup will be played over a span of 29 days with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Finals falling on December 18. Football fans across India have already geared up to witness this action-packed year of FIFA, filled with an array of firsts. But where can you watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live in India? This is the question that many are puzzled about. While the FIFA matches will be broadcasted live on TV and can be streamed online, the platform to watch FIFA 2022 Live in India is JioCinema and Sports 18 TV channels. And if you are new to the JioCinema streaming platform, here’s everything you need to know about how to download JioCinema, the Best FIFA 2022 online streaming options and Jio Cinema 2022 subscription costs.

Stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live on JioCinema

The official streaming partner for FIFA 2022 is Jio Cinema. People can live stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 live matches for free on the Jio Cinema App. While the Jio Cinema App had an OTP-based login option for Reliance Jio users, the app can now be accessed for free for Airtel, Vi(Vodafone) and BSNL subscribers as well. Jio Cinema can be used on both mobiles as well as Smart TVs to enjoy a seamless online streaming experience for FIFA 2022. JioCinema Posts Funny Meme in Reply to Football Fans’ Complains About FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream Buffering Issues!

How to Download Jio Cinema App

The Jio Cinema App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store as well as Apple Store for free. While the app does feature in-application ads, the overall streaming and viewing experience on the app is similar to any other mobile OTT. According to various reports, Jio Cinema has already rocketed to the #1 position on Google Play Store’s Popular apps.

FIFA is one of the biggest and most highly anticipated sporting events for football fans across the world. The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been eagerly awaited for years and JioCinema’s free live streaming option ensures that everyone with a smartphone can catch the live matches online. This seems to be a strategic move, as JioCinema has also bagged the streaming rights for IPL 2023, the details of the live streaming and accessibility of which are yet to be cleared.

