The England football team has been one of the perennial underachievers when it comes to World Cups and their latest campaign in Qatar will once again attract eyes from around the world. They play their first match of the campaign against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium looking to get off to the perfect start. The Three Lions have been in woeful form in the build-up to the mega event with a horror showing in the nations league. But purely in terms of squad depth and talent, England remain one of the favourites to lift the Cup. Opponents of Iran are no pushovers and are under the management of Carlos Queiroz. The Portuguese gaffer is a master tactician and has the acumen to plot downfalls of big sides. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Kyle Walker is not fit enough to start for England this evening but is hoping to mark his return in the second match. Harry Kane, the England skipper, will lead the attack with Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Marcus Rashford has been in good form with Manchester United and is an important option coming from the bench. Declan Rice is the one that makes the side tick with his passing range and Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham should make the attacking runs from the center.

Omid Ebrahimi and Sardar Azmoun are not likely to play any part in the opening game for Iran due to fitness problems. Vahid Amiri is the key man in the attack for Iran and could utilize his raw pace to carve out openings for Mehdi Taremi. Majid Hosseini at the heart of defense has his task cut out as he comes up against one of the best-attacking teams on the planet. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Ecuador Down Hosts Qatar to Top Group A After Opening Match.

When is England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium. The game will be held on November 21, 2022 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. England starts as the overwhelming favourites for the contest and should secure a comfortable 2-0 win.

