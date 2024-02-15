Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Bengaluru-based Rahil Gangjee struck the day's joint lowest score of six-under 64 in the third round to storm into a two-shot lead at the Rs 1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship here on Thursday.

Gangjee (65-65-64) produced a second straight bogey-free round to move up one spot from his overnight tied second spot with a total of 16-under 194.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Centuries Take India to 326/5 on Opening Day Against England.

Manu Gandas (65-67-64), the 2022 PGTI Ranking champion, overnight leader Arjun Prasad (62-65-69) and Saptak Talwar (66-65-65) were tied for second place at 14-under 196.

Gangjee hit a couple of extraordinary tee shots on the second and eighth, both par-3s, to set up short birdie putts.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys Club Friendly Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Gangjee, a three-time international winner, also sank a two-putt from 45 feet for birdie on the seventh.

The 45-year-old Gangjee, who grew up playing a lot of his golf at the Tollygunge Club here, played some good wedge shots on the back-nine to pocket three more birdies and move ahead of the rest in search of his seventh career title and first win in six years.

"The last three days have been solid and I've been trying to play the same every day, just carrying forward the momentum from each day. It's important for the body to feel the same every day. If I can do that in the last round, I know I will have the least amount of stress," Gangjee said.

"The disadvantage of playing at home is the added pressure of the crowd's expectations as everyone wants to see you win. Of course, there are several advantages as well that I will look to capitalise on. I know this golf course at the back of my hand as I grew up here. I've hit thousands of shots here. I know where to miss it and where not to miss it."

Gandas also fired a 64 to gain seven spots and move into tied second place.

Prasad, the leader for the first two days, mixed five birdies and four bogeys in his 69 to drop one position on the leaderboard.

Talwar's 65, featuring a stretch of four consecutive birdies, helped him climb three places to join Gandas and Prasad in tied second position.

Defending champion Sachin Baisoya (71) was tied 15th at nine-under 201.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)