Melbourne, Dec 21 (PTI) India opener KL Rahul got hit on his hand while batting at the nets here on Saturday and was promptly attended to by the visiting team's physio ahead of the fourth Test against Australia.

Rahul was hit on his right hand and was seen in some discomfort at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which will host the Boxing Day Test from December 26 with the five-match series levelled at 1-1.

Also Read | Rey Misterio Sr Dies: Facts About WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio’s Uncle and Mexican Wrestling Legend Who Passed Away At Age 66.

There is no clarity on the extent of injury and the team management has also not issued any statement on why he had sought medical attention.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Rahul was seen holding the right hand while receiving treatment.

Also Read | ‘Disorganised and Hopeless’ Controversy Erupts As Australian Media Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja’s Hindi Press Conference Days Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video).

Rahul has been the team's in-form batter in the ongoing tour, scoring 235 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 47.

The elegant right-hander has so far struck two half-centuries and is set to open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth Test.

Overall, he is the second highest scorer in the marquee series behind Australia's swashbuckling middle-order batter Travis Head, who has already smashed two hundreds.

Battling through multiple rain interruptions, Rahul held firm with a vital knock of 84 in India's first innings of the third Test in Adelaide, the innings going a long way in helping India to save the match. PTI AH AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)