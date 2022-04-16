Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Skipper KL Rahul scored his maiden century of the season to guide Lucknow Super Giants to 199 for 4 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Saturday.

Rahul smashed 103 off 60 balls, his unbeaten innings laced with nine fours and five sixes.

Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) also played useful knocks.

For MI, medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat snared two wickets (2/32), while spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/33) and all-rounder Fabian Allen (1/46) took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 199 for 4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul, 103 not out, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2/32) vs MI.

