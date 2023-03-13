Christchurch, Mar 13 (AP) Rain delayed the start of play on the last day of the first cricket Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, threatening the possibility of a thrilling finish.

Lunch was taken ahead of schedule at 12:30 p.m. with no play possible in the morning session. At least 73 overs remain in the day.

New Zealand is due to resume Monday at 28-1, needing a further 257 runs to win and lead the two-match series.

Sri Lanka needs to win both tests to earn a place in the final of the World Test Championship, if India loses its current test against Australia.

The rain is expected to clear in the afternoon and the possibility of a win by either team likely will depend on how long it takes to prepare Hagley Oval for play. AP AM

