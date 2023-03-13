India are currently facing Australia in the 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. After winning the toss, Australia put up a big total of 480 in the 1st innings. Opener Usman Khawaja 180(422) smashed his 14th Test century while all-rounder Cameron Green 114(170) got his maiden Test hundred. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team as he got six wickets. Pacer Mohammed Shami meanwhile picked up two. In reply, India scored 571 in their 1st innings, Virat Kohli 186(364) finally overcame his century drought in red-ball cricket and smashed his 28th Test century. Shubman Gill 128(235) also played a crucial innings and got his 2nd Test hundred. Unfortunately for India, Shreyas Iyer did not come to bat because of an injury. ‘Don’t Book Our Delhi Boy’ Delhi Police Comes Up With Witty ‘Request’ to Gujarat Police After Virat Kohli’s 28th Test Century in Ahmedabad Against Australia.

Australian spinners had to toil hard throughout the last two days for the wickets. Once again it was Nathan Lyon who troubled the Indian batters most. The veteran spinner also picked up three wickets. After bowling out India, the visitors sent Matthew Kuhnemann to open the innings with Travis Head to see out the final few overs of the day. The duo did well as Australia finished with a score of 3-0 at the end of day 4. Although India still have a lead of 88 runs, it will be very difficult to bowl out Australia on the final day. The pitch is still good for batting and it seems like the match is moving towards a draw. This will ensure the series victory for the hosts. However, it will not be enough for India to directly qualify for the final of the World Test Championship 2023. They will have to depend on Sri Lanka's result against New Zealand.

When Is IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

India are locking horns with Australia in the 4th test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The 5th and final day of the match will take place on Monday, March 13. The day's play will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 5?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of the 4th Test on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Anushka Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli Batted Through Sickness To Complete His 28th Test Century, See Instagram Story.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 5?

The broadcasting rights of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of the match. They however will need a subscription to access it.

