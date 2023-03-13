Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be in a do-or-die situation when they square off with predominant Delhi Capitals on March 13 (Monday) in match number 11 of the ongoing TATA WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The high-voltage clash will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The two teams have already confronted in the tournament once, which saw the Delhi Capitals outplaying Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs margin. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals under Meg Lanning have prospered as the number two team on the points table, after clinching three wins out of four matches in the league stage so far. The Delhi-based franchise registered a clinical win in their previous outing against Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets. The star of the night, Marizanne Kapp gave Delhi a supreme start by scalping four crucial wickets inside the powerplay. Kapp later ended on her maiden fifer of the inaugural WPL and was conferred as the player of the match as well. Shafali Verma later smashed an unbeaten 76 off 28 to guide Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive 10-wicket win.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are heading into the second half of the league stage winless, which means the Smriti Mandhana-led side will have to pull off in all their remaining games to stay relevant in the race for knockouts. The Bangalore-based franchise had a decent start to the innings inside powerplay in the previous match against UP Warriorz. However, the middle and lower batting order have failed in contributing thoroughly. Sophie Devine and Alyssa Healy have been in good touch with the bat, while skipper Mandhana needs to come more handy with some big knocks at the top in the upcoming encounter to lead the team from the front and bring about that one much-awaited win.

DC-W vs RCB-W Head-to-Head Record in T20

The two teams have faced each other once so far. Delhi Capitals, who emerged victorious in the sole encounter held between the two teams, dominates the head-to-head record.

DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 TATA WPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Shafali Verma (DC-W) Marizanne Kapp (DC-W) Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W) Sophie Devine (RCB-W) Elysse Perry (RCB-W)

DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 TATA WPL 2023 Mini Battles

Sophie Devine against the pace attack of Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma vs Megan Schutt will be two key battles to look forward to. DC-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 11.

DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 TATA WPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The DC-W vs RCB-W match 11 TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 13. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 TATA WPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of DC-W vs RCB-W match number eleven of TATA WPL 2023 in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of DC-W vs RCB-W match number Eleven of WPL 2023 in India.

DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 TATA WPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

DC-W Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani.

RCB-W Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose.

