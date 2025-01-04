New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's leadership after the Indian captain decided to sit out of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test. Despite not being a part of the playing XI, Rohit was seen actively involved during the game, discussing strategies with the team during a drinks break on Saturday.

Raina took to his social media platform, X, to commend Rohit's selflessness and commitment to the team's success. Sharing his thoughts, Raina wrote, "Rohit Sharma exemplifies leadership through honesty and selflessness. Despite personal challenges, he prioritizes team success, stepping aside when necessary. His leadership in the current Test series reflects his unwavering dedication to India's success. A true legend of the game."

Rohit's decision to opt out of poor form has sparked conversations about his dedication and the importance of putting the team first. His involvement on the field, even in a non-playing capacity, highlights his commitment to ensuring India's success in the series.

The fifth Test remains crucial, with both teams locked in a battle to secure the series. Rohit's presence off the field and his efforts to guide the team are being seen as pivotal in shaping India's approach during this high-stakes encounter.

Coming to the match, Rishabh Pant's blitz knock helped India post 141/6 on the board in their second innings on Saturday, extending their lead to 145 runs against Australia on Day 2 of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test. Earlier in the day, Australia was bowled out for 181, giving India a slender lead.

Coming out to bat in the final session, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul displayed some fluent strokes, but the first breakthrough came when Scott Boland dismissed Rahul for 13, leaving India at 42/1. Jaiswal soon followed, clean bowled by Boland for 22.

India faced further setbacks as star batter Virat Kohli was caught in the slip cordon by Steve Smith off Boland for 17, falling to a delivery outside the off-stump. At 59/3, India was in trouble.

Debutant Beau Webster added to India's woes, claiming his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Shubman Gill for 13.

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter ignited the innings with a scintillating counterattack, smashing Mitchell Starc for a six on the very first ball he faced. He then unleashed a flurry of boundaries, hitting three in a single over from Webster. Pant raced to a half-century in just 29 balls, hitting two consecutive sixes to Starc, the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Tests. The record of 28 balls, also held by Pant, was set against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Pant's explosive knock ended at 61 off 33 balls when he was dismissed by Pat Cummins. His innings featured six boundaries and four towering sixes, lifting India to 124/5.

Nitish Kumar Reddy added only 4 runs before chipping a simple catch to Cummins at mid-off, becoming Boland's fourth victim of the day.

At stumps, Ravindra Jadeja (8*) and Washington Sundar (6*) remained unbeaten, showing grit to keep India's lead intact. With the match finely poised, India will look to extend their advantage on Day 3. (ANI)

