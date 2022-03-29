Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 210 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls.

In reply, SRH were stopped at 149 for seven.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 149/7 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 57 not out, Washington Sundar 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/22, Prasidh Krishna 2/16).

