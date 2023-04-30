Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

The Royals made one change to the team from their last match, bringing back New Zealand quick Trent Boult in place of Australian spinner Adam Zampa.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Devon Conway’s Unbeaten 92, MS Dhoni’s Two Sixes Take CSK to 200/4 Against PBKS.

Rohit Sharma, who is playing his 150th match as skipper of the most successful IPL franchise, made two changes to the side, bringing in tearaway England pacer Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.

The teams:

Also Read | LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)