Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag won the toss on Monday and elected to field against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their match in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

At the second spot in the points table with six wins and two losses, GT are in great form whereas RR have lost five consecutive games and are placed at the ninth spot. The match is being played in Jaipur.

"We'll bowl first. Pretty similar wicket to the one we played against LSG. Should be a good wicket, some low bounce, saw some dew last night so bowling first. Everyone in our team has gone through situations like this and they know how to get out of it. We've had honest talks. Just have to put a game together collectively and hope for a good result. We've played 35 overs of good cricket in the last three games. That's how cruel the IPL is. Two changes: Farooqi goes out, Theekshana comes in. Tushar goes out and Yudhvir comes in," Parag said after winning the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well. But it looks like a good wicket. Some grass on the wicket, always nice to see that. We are looking to take each game as it is, not looking at the past. Important to be ruthless in this format. One change: Karim Janat makes his debut," GT captain Shubman Gill said.

Both Parag and Gill were part of the Under-19 Indian team which lifted the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak. (ANI)

