Patiala, Nov 28 (PTI) Punjab's Rajveer Singh Gill claimed three gold medals, winning the skeet men, skeet junior and junior skeet team titles at the ongoing 64th Shooting Nationals for shotgun here on Sunday.

In Bhopal, where the rifle nationals are taking place, Indian Navy's Kiran Ankush Jadhav upstaged India number one Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar among others to claim gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) competition.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha Shine With Half-Centuries.

Aishwary did make up for the disappointment, however, by claiming the junior men's 3P title later in the day.

Rajveer made the final's cut coming off a shoot-off in qualification to claim the sixth and final spot after finishing with a score of 119 along with three others at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala.

Also Read | St Etienne vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

He was in his element in the 60-shot final though, hitting a scorching 56 targets to leave Rajasthan's Anantjeet Singh Naruka in silver position with 52 hits.

The seasoned Mairaj Ahmed Khan, a two-time Olympian, won the bronze with a score of 45.

In Bhopal, Kiran Jadhav came out on top in the 3P finals field featuring the best of India in the business. His final four shots were scores of 10.9, 10.9, 10.8 and 10.7 as he logged 455.7 to edge out Services colleague Niraj Kumar, who had a silver-winning effort of 455.3.

Aishwary bagged the bronze with 444.4 ahead of Olympians Chain Singh and Sanjeev Rajput who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)