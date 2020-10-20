Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): India's top woman rally driver Garima Avtar says she wants to sharpen her drifting skills to not only master and excel at her craft, but also to popularise the same in India.

In a conversation with Indian paddler Mudit Dani on the latter's live online chat show 'In The Sportlight', Garima also emphasised on the intensity and skill-set required to excel in rally driving.

"I would like to hone my skills at this point in time as a drifter and excel in that direction. Drifting is very technical and difficult. You need to have full control and a lot of practice is required. It's also a big expense because tires burn out," Avtar said during the online chat show.

Without any formal training and exposure Avtar, who was a late entrant to the game, has already learnt the skills of advance driving while training in London and Dubai.

Avtar has been part of major competitions in India and she believes that government support and recognition will go a long way in not only promoting more people to take up the sport but also increasing the quality of participants and competitions in India.

"Recently motorsport has got included in government schemes which is a big step. We have now corporate houses extending their support too. I see a big future for motorsport in India," said Avtar. (ANI)

