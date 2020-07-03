Barcelona, Jul 3 (AP) Sergio Ramos scored a late penalty to give Real Madrid a 1-0 victory over Getafe, increasing its lead over Barcelona to four points with the Spanish league nearing its end.

Ramos converted the 79th-minute spot kick after Getafe made its first mistake in an otherwise flawless defensive performance to stifle the more talented rivals.

Also Read | Shweta Chaudhary Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Competitive Indian Shooter.

Madrid right back Dani Carvajal raced into the area and cut back around defender Mathías Olivera, who tripped him and gave Ramos the chance to score the winner that boosts his team's chances of dethroning Barcelona.

It was the ninth league goal of the season for the Madrid center back. Madrid has won all six matches since the restart of the league following a three-month stoppage for the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Birthday Special: Family Pics of Chennai Super Kings Bowler With Wife Geeta Basra and Daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Barcelona, meanwhile, settled for a third draw in four games on Tuesday when it was held 2-2 by Atlético Madrid. Madrid and Barcelona both have five matches left. Madrid holds the tiebreaker in case of they finish level on points. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)