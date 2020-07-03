Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Harbhajan Singh turns 40 today. The cricketer was born on July 03, 1980, in Jalandhar, Punjab and emerged as one of the best off-spinners to play the game. Harbhajan is fondly known as Turbanator and simply Bhajji or Bhajju Pa as well. The spinner has not retired from international cricket yet but is no more the first-choice spinner in the Indian team. Harbhajan, however, is an important member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team CSK. Meanwhile, as the Turbanator turns 40, we take a look at some of his family pics.

Harbhajan married Geeta Basra, a former British actress who acted in Bollywood films, in 2015. Harbhajan first saw Geeta in a music video and approached her. It was only after India’s win in 2007 T20 World Cup, Geeta responded back to Harbhajan, and the duo started liking each other. The couple became proud parents in 2016 after Geeta gave birth to a baby girl. She was later named Hinaya Heer Plaha. Harbhajan Singh Relives Rivalry With Ricky Ponting, Shares Compilation Video of His Wickets Against the Australian Batting Great (View Post).

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests, 236 One-Day Internationals and 28 T20Is for India and has picked 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively. The spinner holds the distinction of being the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Tests, he achieved the feat at Eden Gardens against Australia in 2001. The 40-year-old was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

