Competitive Indian shooter Shweta Chaudhary will celebrate her 34th birthday today (July 3, 2020). She competes in the 10-metre air pistol and 25-metre sports pistol events and has accumulated a total of 117 national and 43 international medals in her illustrious career, including first-place finishes at several South Asian Games. So on the occasion of Shweta Chaudhary’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

Born in Faridabad, Haryana, Shweta Chaudhary developed an interest for shooting from an early age by the age of 14, she was already a senior national champion. At the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, she won the bronze medal at the women’s 10m air pistol event with a score of 176.4 in the finals, which was co-incidentally India’s first medal at the games.

Lesser-Known Facts About Shweta Chaudhary

Shweta Chaudhary was born on July 3, 1986, in Faridabad Haryana.

She is a six-time national champion in Air Pistol events.

Shweta Chaudhary has won gold medals at Commonwealth Shooting Championships and South Asian Shooting Championships.

She won three gold medals at the 2004 South Asian Games held in Pakistan.

Shweta Chaudhary won a silver medal in 10m Air Pistol Team Event at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games

She won a silver medal at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha

Shweta Chaudhary won two gold medals (individual and team) at the 2016 South Asian Games held in India,

In 2004, she was accredited with Bhim Award for excellence in pistol shooting by the Haryana government.

