Competitive Indian shooter Shweta Chaudhary will celebrate her 34th birthday today (July 3, 2020). She competes in the 10-metre air pistol and 25-metre sports pistol events and has accumulated a total of 117 national and 43 international medals in her illustrious career, including first-place finishes at several South Asian Games. So on the occasion of Shweta Chaudhary’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.
Born in Faridabad, Haryana, Shweta Chaudhary developed an interest for shooting from an early age by the age of 14, she was already a senior national champion. At the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, she won the bronze medal at the women’s 10m air pistol event with a score of 176.4 in the finals, which was co-incidentally India’s first medal at the games.
Lesser-Known Facts About Shweta Chaudhary
- Shweta Chaudhary was born on July 3, 1986, in Faridabad Haryana.
- She is a six-time national champion in Air Pistol events.
- Shweta Chaudhary has won gold medals at Commonwealth Shooting Championships and South Asian Shooting Championships.
- She won three gold medals at the 2004 South Asian Games held in Pakistan.
- Shweta Chaudhary won a silver medal in 10m Air Pistol Team Event at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games
- She won a silver medal at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha
- Shweta Chaudhary won two gold medals (individual and team) at the 2016 South Asian Games held in India,
- In 2004, she was accredited with Bhim Award for excellence in pistol shooting by the Haryana government.
